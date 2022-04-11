Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after acquiring an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

