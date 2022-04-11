Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $314.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Home Depot stock opened at $311.11 on Thursday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

