Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

