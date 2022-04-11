HOYA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%.
About HOYA (Get Rating)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
