H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 423,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 68,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.