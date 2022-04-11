Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 54274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.
About Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD)
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.