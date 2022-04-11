Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 54274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

