HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.98. HUYA shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 26,472 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

