Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $91.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $9,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.