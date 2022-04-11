iMe Lab Price Hits $0.0317 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $839,072.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07412148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,912.89 or 0.99921017 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.