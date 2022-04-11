Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.01. Immatics shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

