Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.01. Immatics shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.39.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.