Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Shares of IHR opened at GBX 121.88 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.78. The firm has a market cap of £470.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (Get Rating)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.