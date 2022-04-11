Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
NYSE:IMO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
