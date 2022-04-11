Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Incyte by 54.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

