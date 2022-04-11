Infosys (INFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

