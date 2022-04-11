ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 895,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,743. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

