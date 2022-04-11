Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.38

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

