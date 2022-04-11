InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0-85.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 2,800.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 352,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 346,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

