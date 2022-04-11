Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

