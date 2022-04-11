Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $19.88

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $20.30. Innoviva shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 846 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 207,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

