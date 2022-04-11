Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.38) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($667,540.98).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,576 ($33.78) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,410 ($31.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,776 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,057.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.79) to GBX 3,421 ($44.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.44) to GBX 3,390 ($44.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.48) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.52) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 3,660 ($48.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.63).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

