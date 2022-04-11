Insider Buying: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,464.88 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 914 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $15,464.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 400 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $6,292.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50.

Shares of BBW opened at $17.03 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

BBW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

