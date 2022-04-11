Insider Selling: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells £20,823.60 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,309.64).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Ascential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.99). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.77) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.95).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

