Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 999 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Cigna stock opened at $257.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

