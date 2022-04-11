Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $194,867.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21.

Shares of FSLR opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

