Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 92,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $389.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.
About FTC Solar (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
