Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Sells 5,631 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. 756,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,256. The stock has a market cap of $746.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF.

