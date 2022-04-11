Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 294 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $1,068,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
