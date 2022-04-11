Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 294 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $1,068,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.