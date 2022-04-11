Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $68,070.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

