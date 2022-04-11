Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,778. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.