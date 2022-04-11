Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. 82,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,357. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

