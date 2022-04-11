Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

