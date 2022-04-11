Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 899,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.