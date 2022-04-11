Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 334,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,186. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

