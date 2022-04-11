Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 524 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 550,815 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,433. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

