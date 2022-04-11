Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,041. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

