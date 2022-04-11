Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $20,117,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. 9,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock worth $1,611,880 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

