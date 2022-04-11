InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.57) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($74.26).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,922 ($64.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 44.62. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,376 ($70.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,034.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,899.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

