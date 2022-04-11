Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded Interfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of IFP stock opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$23.30 and a 1 year high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50.
Interfor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
