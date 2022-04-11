Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.51 and last traded at $100.51. 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.
IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.
Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
