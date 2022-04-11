Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of XLG traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.97. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,800. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $302.57 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.74.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

