Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The company has a market capitalization of $414.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.