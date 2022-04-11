Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

