Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.11% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 2.62. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

