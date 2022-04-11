Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $64.05. 440,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082,006. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $277.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.