Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.