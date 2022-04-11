Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 408,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,984. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.