Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,971. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $252.45 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

