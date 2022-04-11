Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 566,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,151. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

