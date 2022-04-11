Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,001,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

