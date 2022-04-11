Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to report sales of $529.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.68 million and the highest is $539.59 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $475.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after buying an additional 706,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.